Canaries Rally Falls Short Against Chicago

Birds Drop First Game Of 2018 By 4-2 Final

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Despite rallying from three runs down and bringing the wining run to the plate in the 9th inning, the Sioux Falls Canaries couldn’t complete the comeback and dropped their first game of the 2018 season to the Chicago Dogs 4-2 on Saturday night at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls. Chris Grayson hit his first homerun of the season in defeat for the Birds who will wrap up the three game series tomorrow at 1:05 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!