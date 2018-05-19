REPEAT 5-PEAT! Lincoln Wins Fifth Consecutive Boys’ State Tennis Championship

Join Late 1990's Patriots As Only Program To Win Five Straight Titles

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The Lincoln Patriot boys’ tennis program has made state championship history.

Again.

The Patriots strong performance on the final day of the State Championships in Rapid City helped them pull away to win their fifth straight team championship, joining the 1995-1999 Lincoln teams as the only ones in South Dakota history to win five consecutive team championships.

VIDEO CORRECTION-Washington’s Chris Harris won the second flight singles title. Broadcast mistakenly said it went to Gage Gohl.

H.S. BOYS’ TENNIS

State Championships @ Rapid City

Team Standings

1. Lincoln (629)

2. RC Stevens (502)

3. Roosevelt (428)

4. Mitchell (426)

5. O’Gorman (413)

Individual Champions

#1 Singles-Lincoln’s Sam Dobbs Defeats Roosevelt’s Spenser Smith (6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-3)

#2 Singles-Washington’s Chris Harris Defeats Lincoln’s Gage Gohl (6-4, 2-6, 7-5)

#3 Singles-Lincoln’s Graham Leonard Defeats RC Stevens’ Ben Anderson (4-6, 6-0, 6-2)

#4 Singles-Lincoln’s Rahul Giri Defeats O’Gorman’s Zach Ridl (6-4, 5-7, 6-4)

#5 Singles-RC Stevens’ Dawson Segrist Defeats Lincoln’s Landon DeBoer (6-2, 6-1)

#6 Singles-Lincoln’s Gavin Schmit Defeats RC Stevens’ Ty Studer (6-3, 6-3)

#1 Doubles-Roosevelt’s A. Nguyen/S. Smith Defeats O’Gorman’s C. Damgaard/W. McDowell (6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-2)

#2 Doubles-Mitchell’s A. Loes/B. Miller Defeats Lincoln’s G. Leonard/R. Giri (5-7, 6-4, 10-6)

#3 Doubles-Aberdeen’s C. Hellwig/S. Titus Defeats RC Stevens’ M. Tang/T. Studer (5-7, 6-2, 6-1)