South Dakota Beekeepers Turn to Swarm Catching, Safely Removing Unwanted Honey Bees

CORSON, S.D.- Bees are an important part of our ecosystem. Experts say one out of every three bites of food you eat was pollinated by honey bees. However, sometimes they end up living in the wrong places, like in between the walls of someone’s house.

During the spring and summer months honey bee infestations become more common. Last spring augustana university had bees hanging out on their front entrance door.

If you’re going to call someone about these swarms, Dan is your bee man. He’s been a beekeeper for nine years.

“I love going to help save the bees in this world,” said beekeeper, Danny Bliss.

He calls himself a “swarm caller.”

“It’s getting more amazing, the calls every year. People are realizing the demise of the bees and what can we do to help. ‘oh I got these bees out here, but I don’t want to kill them, but they are kind of a danger zone out here near our door and we don’t want our kids to get stung.’”

Instead of calling an exterminator Danny recommends you call someone like him because bees are important to nature.

“There’s a great resource to knowing and having bees to make our ecosystem more productive,” said Danny.

He’ll take the bees off your hands and give them a good home on his farm. Danny says there are several reasons bees end up in these places. If their hive becomes crowded some will leave to find another place to live or if something like an animal is agitating it.

“Within three hours to three days they’ll find a new home and either that’s in somebody’s place where they don’t want it to be, either in sockets of a building or cracks.”>[Duration:0:09]

It can be surprising where bees end up making their hive.

“I’ve had construction sites call me, they already had the apparatus or they had the lifting machine to get me to them,” said Danny.

“It’s crazy I’ve been tall up, I get my wife nervous climbing up into these trees.”

Danny says that won’t stop him because someone has to save the bee, plus he loves it.

“The most fun about swarm calling is the adventure of it all, what’s the next call, where’s that going to be, you know whose it involve, what building does it involve, who am I going to help save the day from people who think bees are so dangerous.”

He wants people to know there is a difference between honey bees and other similar looking insects. Honey bees won’t sting you unless you bother them unlike hornets and wasps. those he says call the exterminator for.

If you find yourself with some new buzzing neighbors this spring and summer, you can call your local extension office in Minnehaha or Lincoln County and they’ll get you in contact with an experienced beekeeper who can help. Many will offer to do it for free, depending on how big the job is as long as they can keep the bees.