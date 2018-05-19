STATE BASEBALL-O’Gorman, Brandon Valley, Roosevelt & Pierre Win Region Titles

All Four To Play At Birdcage Next Saturday For State Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The field for next week’s State A Baseball Tournament at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls is set after a busy Saturday of region baseball championships at Ronken Field on the campus of Augustana University.

In the first title game of the day for Region 2 the O’Gorman Knights cruised past Harrisburg 9-0. Mason Crow drove in three runs while Austin Ruhland worked a complete game shutout striking out eight.

In the Region 4 championship Thomas Scholten’s 8th inning RBI single was the difference in Brandon Valley’s 4-3 victory over Washington. Lynx pitcher Dylan Kirkeby allowed just one hit and struck out 12 over five and two thirds innings.

Defending state champion Roosevelt took the Region 1 title 6-0 over Yankton. Austin Portner homered and drove in four runs witch Jack Blogg striking out 12 in a complete game shutout.

In the final game of the night Pierre’s Peyton Zabel dominated with 14 strikeouts in six innings to lead the Govs past Lincoln 4-1. Zabel’s brother Grey led the offensive attack with two RBIs.

Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from all four games!