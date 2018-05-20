Collector Participates in Sioux Falls Coin Show For Over 40 Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-Coin enthusiasts from all over South Dakota and surrounding states traveled to Sioux Falls this weekend to buy, sell and trade coins at the Convention Center.

The Sioux Falls coin, stamp and collectable show has been around for decades. In the 1970’s the show almost ceased to exist. No one would take it over from the old organizer, so Larry Muehl stepped in.

“It’s important to the collectors because if you collect coins and there’s no shows, you can’t find what you need. Even if you use the internet you can buy them, but you can’t see them, you can’t feel them, you don’t know what they are,” said Muehl.

He’s proud of how the show has grown. It’s the biggest coin show in South Dakota.

“It was always the largest, but I didn’t think it would be this large,” said Muehl.

Five years ago Muehl stepped down as organizer. Luckily for him he did not have a hard time finding someone to take over. Dar Makram and Bill Tinkcom are co -organizers and are proud to keep the show alive.

Now Muehl can focus on just selling and collecting coins. It’s something he’s done since he was young.

“I got started as a newspaper boy and a lady paid me with old coins and I told her I wanted real money and she said it was so I took it to my dad and he said it’s just old but its real,” said Muehl.

That sparked a fascination in him for old coins. He has coins over 2 thousand years old.

“You can learn a lot about history, especially with ancient Roman and and greek, but with any foreign country you can learn a lot about history, the US coins you can learn a lot about history,” said Muehl.

He has some pretty unique coins, some in different shapes from different tribes like a coin shaped like a dolphin. He can’t wait to continue to see the show grow and will keep participating each year for as long as he can.

If you missed out on the show Larry has a coin shop in Sioux Falls called Larry’s Coins where you can find some of the oldest coins around.