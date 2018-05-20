HIGHLIGHTS: Canaries Notch First Series Win of Season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Canaries never trailed on their way to a 4-2 win against the Chicago Dogs, taking the three-game series 2-1.

The Canaries took the lead in the bottom of the first inning as SS Blake Schmit hit his first home run of the season CF. Dan Motl doubled the lead in the third when he scored on an error and the Canaries added two more runs in the fourth when they loaded up the bases and Motl was hit by a pitch and LF Ty Morrison drew a walk.

Both of Chicago’s runs came with one swing of the bat when 1B Tray Vavra hit a two-run home run in the top of the seventh inning. Sioux Falls starting pitcher Dylan Thompson earned the win despite giving up that home run. He allowed just four hits and struck out eight in 6.2 innings.