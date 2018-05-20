Log Cabin Bar Reopens With New Owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Earlier this year, the Log Cabin bar faced closure after the owner passed away.

PREVIOUS STORY: http://www.kdlt.com/2018/05/13/log-cabin-reopen/

Dusty Foltz worked to get the bar back open, and succeeded.

Foltz got the green light on Friday and opened that same afternoon.

He wants everyone to know that he hasn’t made changes to the dive bar, he says people can expect it to be the same as before it closed, and still open 365 days a year.

He’s still working on hours but plans to be open every day from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. as many nights as he can.

Foltz says he is appreciative of all the people who have already stopped in.

“Feel great. Yesterday (Friday) was a whirlwind, it was busy it was crazy down here, but it feels good to finally be getting it open and going in the right direction,” said Foltz.

Foltz plans to have a grand opening sometime in June with outside entertainment.