Special Olympics Swimmer Scores 4 Gold Medals at State Games

SPEARFISH, S.D. — We introduced you to Sioux Falls Special Olympics swimmer John McHale earlier this year.

He’s been training year round for the USA Games this summer. After this weekend he’s already adding to his medal collection.

He took home not one not two, but four gold medals at the state games in Spearfish on Friday. He won 100 meter and 200 meter freestyle, 100 meter backstroke and 4 x 50 relay.

John will continue training for the National Games in Seattle in a couple months.