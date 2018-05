Stampede’s Mikhail Berdin Signs With Jets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Winnipeg Jets are coming off a season ending loss to the Vegas Knights, but they announced that they’ve signed Stampede goaltender Mikhail Berdin to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Berdin was drafted by the Jets in the sixth-round, 157th overall of the 2016 NHL Draft. The Russia native is 20-years-old and has spent the last two seasons with the Sioux Falls Stampede.

This season he had a .921 save percentage in 45 games.