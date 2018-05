Wagner Police Ask For Public’s Help in Vandalism Investigation

WAGNER, S.D. – The Wagner Police Department is asking for assistance in a vandalism case.

Police are asking for any help identifying the people responsible for spray painting vulgar and profane words outside of the pool building.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (605) 384-3222.