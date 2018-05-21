Out and About With Addie: Week of May 21

Carleen Wild,
Share This:

Looking for something fun to get you out ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend? The Event Company’s Addie Graham-Kramer offers this weekly round-up of events to get you in the mood for summer music, down time, and fun!

Monday, May 21 – Zoo Brew 2018 Release Party

Tuesday, May 22 – Create YOUR Style Workshop 

Thursday, May 24 – REACH Silent Book Club 

Friday, May 25 – Julie Eddy Performance 

Saturday, May 26 – Art & Bicycle Spectacle 2018

Saturday, May 26 – Abrewdeen 2018

 

Related Post

Aberdeen Chambers Hat And Mitten Drive A Success
Aberdeen Police Seize Cash, 2lbs. Of Marijuana In ...
Aberdeen Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Killing Inf...
Sanford Pledges $5M For Regional Science Education...

You Might Also Like