Cannigan Leads USD to Summit Title

VERMILLION, SD…For the first time since joining the Summit League the Coyotes can call themselves Summit League Champions.

Senior Hurdler Shanice Cannigian knows how important this momentum will carry into the post season.

Shanice Cannigan, USD Senior says:”We’ve been trying for years and to have that win in right now it gets you extra motivation to do better things.”

Cannigan earned Most Outstanding Player at the Summit League Championships… which is voted on by league coaches.

U-S-D Head Coach Lucky Huber has high praise for his senior leader.

Huber says:”Well she’s a huge part of our success. She’s really kind of got a fun personality, and I think our kids have learned to love her in her four years.”

And the praise isn’t only for what the Jamiaca native has done on the track.

Huber says:”She graduated in four years which most American kids have trouble doing. She pulled that off with a criminal justice degree. She’s a very good student she works very hard, she has a little part time job, and we’re really proud of her.”

Cannigan swept the 100 and 400 meter hurdles, and was the top point scorer at the Summit League Championships with 27.5 (nearly 28) points in five events.

She hurdles, jumps and anchors the 4 x 4. Hubers says she can basically do it all.

Huber says:”Shanice is a great athlete, so you just want to be able to get on the track and go and compete that day and you hope everything comes together. It’s super competitive.”

Cannigan is hoping to end her final season on top.

Cannigan says:”It’ll be really exciting to finish off my college career.”

The only hurdles left are to bust through the prelims and make way for herself at nationals.

In Vermillion Nicole Griffith KDLT Sports.