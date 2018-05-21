Great Depth Was Key for Lincoln’s 5th Straight Tennis Title

RAPID CITY, SD… The Lincoln boys tennis team did something no other school has ever done. They tied their own record with a 5th straight state title Saturday in Rapid City. After losing 4 players from last years team, head coach Tom Krueger wasn’t sure how good this year’s squad would be. But his players all stepped and provided great depth as a result, which made all the difference when it came to scoring enough points to win another state championship.