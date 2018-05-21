Kansas Meth Dealer Arrested in Sioux Falls Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after being arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Authorities say they learned that 36-year-old Justin Morales was selling meth in early 2016. During a drug transaction with a cooperating witness, Morales said he was selling meth in several other cities in the state. Authorities say Morales also told the witness that he planned to buy a house in Sioux Falls to store meth before distributing it.

In September of 2016, authorities seized three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of meth, and a semi-automatic pistol, at a Sioux Falls home Morales had rented.

Authorities arrested Morales, and two other co-conspirators, Chase Guzman and Daniel Guzman, in Sioux Falls. The Guzmans both pleaded guilty. Chase was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and Daniel was sentenced to 10 years.

Morales was found guilty by a federal jury in Sioux Falls on February 7th. He was sentenced to 30 years on May 18th. His 30 year sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

PREVIOUS STORY

