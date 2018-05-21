Lacrosse In Limbo

Native American lacrosse teams lose league affiliation in South Dakota

Three largely Native American lacrosse teams in South Dakota were playing the ancient game as part of a developmental league for teams in the Upper Midwest.

But now they’re scrambling to find ways to keep playing after they were kicked out of the league amid their concerns about racial abuse. The Lightning Stick Society, Susbeca and 7 Flames teams had asked the to address their allegations.

League administrator Corey Mitchell says the teams were dismissed due to problems including unreliable attendance and improper registration of some coaches and players. He says he investigated the only formal complaint of racial abuse he received and it was unfounded.

The Native American teams say they are getting support and offers to play from teams across the country.