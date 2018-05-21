Lone Primary Ballot Measure Proposes Changes to Marsy’s Law in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – When voters head to the polls for the June 5th Primary Election, they’ll decide among party candidates for Governor, Congress, State House and Senate as well as Attorney General.

Voters will also be faced with a question.

Back in March, the State Legislature voted to put “Amendment Y” on the ballot.

It looks to make changes to “Marsy’s Law,” the victims’ rights law that was approved by 60 percent of voters two years ago.

“I don’t think there’s many people that support victims’ rights more than the people standing here today,” said Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead. “People who support the concept of Marsy’s law, but we want to improve upon it.”

Proponents of “Amendment Y” made their case for changing Marsy’s Law outside of the Federal Courthouse in Sioux Falls on Monday morning.

Many of them say when the victims’ rights law was implemented in 2016 it came with some unintended consequences.

“What we saw with Marsy’s Law is that we were not able to help our victims as much as we had in the past,” said Michelle Markgraf, Executive Director of The Compass Center in Sioux Falls. “It just added some extra barriers for us as we tried to advocate for victims, those barriers will be removed here with Amendment Y.”

A “Yes” vote on Amendment Y would require victims to opt in to many of their Marsy’s Law rights.

It would also give authorities more leeway to share information with the public to help solve crimes.

“Let me give you an example, if there’s a robbery at ‘Sammy’s Pizza,’ we’d like to be able to say that, we would like to be able to say where it is and what the name of the business was,” said Sheriff Milstead.

Proponent Mark Mickelson, Speaker of the House, says the change could also save the state money.

However, not everyone agrees that amendment “y” is the best way to approach the difficulties brought on by Marsy’s Law.

“Amendment Y reduces the rights that victims have under Marsy’s Law,” said Cory Heidelberger, District 3 State Senate Candidate.

Heidelberger is leading the opposition to the amendment.

He says Marsy’s Law is fundamentally flawed, and should be repealed entirely, not just amended.

“Our “No” vote on June 5th, that doesn’t repeal it, that just leaves it on the books. But my concern is that if we vote “Yes,” and make this little compromise change, then the legislature is going to feel like they’ve done all they need, they’re not going to revisit this issue.”

If Amendment Y passes on June 5th, the changes will go into effect this July.