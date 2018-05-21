Meth Dealer Sentenced To Thirty Years in Federal Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Kansas man is behind bars tonight after a U.S. district court judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars on Friday in Sioux Falls. He was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in South Dakota.

Authorities say they learned that 36-year-old Justin Morales was selling meth in early 2016. During a drug transaction with a cooperating witness, Morales said he was selling meth in several other cities in the state. Authorities say Morales also told the witness that he planned to buy a house in Western Sioux Falls to store meth before distributing it.

“Morales was recorded telling the cooperator that he was preparing to ship twenty pounds of methamphetamine to Sioux Falls and that he had rented a small house on the west side of Sioux Falls to store the methamphetamine,” said United States Attorney Ronald Parsons Junior.

In September of 2016, authorities seized three pounds of marijuana, two pounds of meth, and a semi-automatic pistol at a Sioux Falls home Morales had rented on West Paradise Place. The house is near an elementary school.

Authorities arrested Morales, and two other co-conspirators, Chase Guzman and Daniel Guzman, in Sioux Falls. The Guzmans both pleaded guilty. Chase was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and Daniel was sentenced to 10 years.

Morales was found guilty by a federal jury in Sioux Falls on February 7th. His 30 year sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. Morales is also facing a pending domestic battery charge in Kansas.