Open House Set for New Medical Complex, Cancer Center in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Avera St. Mary’s in Pierre has scheduled a Sept. 30 public open house for its new $30 million medical facility. The building will house a $12 million cancer center funded in large part by the Helmsley Charitable Trust. The charitable trust was established by the late hotel and real estate baroness Leona Helmsley.┬áConstruction began last summer and is on schedule, with clinics due to open sometime in October.