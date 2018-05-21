Pancheros Offering Free Burritos for Military Service Members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – May is Military Appreciation Month, and a Sioux Falls restaurant is showing their appreciation by offering free meals to military members.

Pancheros Mexican Grill on 41st Street and Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls are participating. All day today, military service members who show their military ID’s will receive a free burrito.

Store management says it’s the least they can do to show their appreciation.

Both Sioux Falls Pancheros locations are open until 10 p.m. tonight.