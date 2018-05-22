Anderson Pitches Lennox Past SF Christian

LENNOX, SD… The Lennox Orioles HS baseball team knows who to hand the ball to when they need a win. Brock Anderson was brilliant Tuesday night in the Region 3-B semi-finals against SF Christian. He allowed only 2 hits and threw a complete game as Lennox advanced to the title game with a 3-0 win. Andrew Van Nieuwenhuyzen had the play of the game for the Chargers as he gunned down a runner trying to score on a fly ball to right field with a perfect throw to nail the runner at the plate.