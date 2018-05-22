Anderson Pitches Lennox Past SF Christian

Anderson Pitches Lennox Past SF Christian
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

LENNOX, SD… The Lennox Orioles HS baseball team knows who to hand the ball to when they need a win. Brock Anderson was brilliant Tuesday night in the Region 3-B semi-finals against SF Christian. He allowed only 2 hits and threw a complete game as Lennox advanced to the title game with a 3-0 win. Andrew Van Nieuwenhuyzen had the play of the game for the Chargers as he gunned down a runner trying to score on a fly ball to right field with a perfect throw to nail the runner at the plate.

Related Post

Watertown, SFC Boys and West Central Girls Victor...
Voss Leads SF Christian past Dell Rapids
Lennox Stays Perfect With Win Over Hanson County
STATE A SEMIFINALS: St. Thomas More & Lenno...

You Might Also Like