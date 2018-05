Augie’s Region Champs Welcomed Home at Airport

SIOUX FALLS, SD… When the Augustana baseball team stepped off the plane Monday night in Sioux Falls, the players were welcomed by enthusiastic fans at the airport. Afterall, this team is headed to the Division II College World Series later this week in Cary, NC. So for players like Tyler Mitzel, a Sioux Falls native and head coach Tim Huber, it was a pretty cool day.