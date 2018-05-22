California businessman gives $450K to Marsy’s Law fix effort

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The campaign supporting changes to the “Marsy’s Law” victims’ bill of rights on South Dakota’s June ballot has received $450,000 from the California businessman that bankrolled the original constitutional amendment voters approved in 2016.

Marsy’s Law for South Dakota LLC this week filed a pre-primary campaign finance report listing businessman Henry Nicholas as the campaign’s sole contributor. Voters will decide June 5 whether to alter the Marsy’s Law amendment.

It’s named after Nicholas’ sister, California college student Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, who was stalked and killed in 1983 by an ex-boyfriend.

The proposed South Dakota changes would require victims to opt in to many of their rights and specifically allow authorities to share information with the public to help solve crimes. The campaign reported spending nearly $290,000 on advertising, with $160,000 on hand as of mid-May.