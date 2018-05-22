IA, MN, SD Highway Patrol Stressing Seat Belt Laws

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Law enforcement officials across the Sioux Empire are calling attention to seat belt laws this week.

Members of the Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota Highway Patrols held a demonstration on Tuesday at the Valley Springs rest stop along I-90.

The event included a roll-over crash simulation. Organizers showed how important seat belts are for drivers and passengers during an accident.

Authorities say seat belt and child restraint laws are a top priority, and they are enhancing enforcement across the tri-state area.

“If you’re driving without your seat belt in South Dakota and you get stopped, you’re getting a ticket. Flat out, there will be no warnings,” said Lt. Jeff DeVaney.

Officials say so far this year in South Dakota, seat belts were not used in 21 out of the 32 traffic deaths.