McDonald’s to Hire 600 New Employees in South Dakota This Summer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – McDonald’s announced that the will be hiring about 600 restaurant employees in South Dakota this summer.

The news comes just after the company announced it will be expanding its Archways to Opportunity education program. The program provides college tuition assistance and academic advising, courses to help learn english as a second language, and opportunities to earn a high school diploma.

Employees are now eligible for those benefits after just 90 days on the job, making new summer employees eligible by the end of the season.

Job seekers can visit mcdonalds.com/careers to apply.