Missing Juveniles Found at Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two young boys who were reported missing in Sioux Falls have been found safe.

Police confirm Trevor Alford, 12, and Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez, 11, were located Tuesday afternoon at Falls Park.

Trevor and Adrian were reported missing Monday after failing to return home from Lowell Elementary School, where they are both in the fifth grade.

Sioux Falls Police took to social media to release their photos and information in hopes of locating the two boys.

The two were considered “runaways” and not technically in danger.

However, because of their young age police were concerned for their well-being.

The first tip on the boy’s whereabouts came Monday night, from a woman who told police she thought she saw the them in a car in the area near Russell and I-29 around 8:30 p.m.

“It was a red Ford Taurus, and it was kind of swerving all over the road,” said Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department. “She thought the drivers may have been intoxicated, as she got up next to them, she said it was some little kids. She’s pretty sure it was out two runaways that were in the car, one was driving the other was in the passenger seat.”

Police confirm the stolen red Taurus was located this afternoon at Whittier Park, about a half-mile away from Falls Park.