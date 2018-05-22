New Migraine Medicine Coming to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — If you or someone you know suffers from migraines, there could relief coming soon. A new treatment was recently approved by the FDA for migraine prevention. The drug is said to reduce the pain, frequency and duration of the severe headaches.

Nearly 39 million American’s suffer from migraines, but with Aimovig recently being approved there’s hope.

“I was really happy when Aimovig was FDA approved. We have a lot of patients that are waiting,” says Dr. Carol Nelson.

Dr. Nelson is a neurologist at Avera Health who sees nearly 60 migraine patients a week.

She’s excited for the medication’s launch– since the last approved migraine medicine was Botox in 2010.

“We haven’t had any other preventives since that time, so it’s really easy to run through all the other preventives and not get significant relief or get side effects, so we really needed another option,” says Dr. Nelson.

It’s a prescription monthly self-injection designed to block a chemical in the brain that causes the migraine.

“It works by a totally different mechanism then the other preventive medications that are available on the market right now, and so this medication blocks CGRP so it decreases the headaches,” says Dr. Nelson.

Studies show that monthly injections of the drug cut the severity of migraines in half for half of the patients who took it.

Dr. Nelson also says the drug’s side effects are minimal.

“You can get injection site reaction, so that could be some pain with the injection site, some itching redness, swelling, but that was all less than 3%,” says Dr. Nelson.

The treatment is not available in pharmacies yet, but could be as soon as the end of this week.

The drug has a price tag of $600 a month without insurance. It has not been tested for kids or pregnant women.