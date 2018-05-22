Patriots Team Effort Led to 5th Straight Title

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Lincoln Patriots lost several players from last year’s dominant team that won it’s 4th straight state title. Head coach Tom Krueger knew he had the best player in the state back in Sam Dobbs, but it’s what the rest of the team did to lead the pats to their fifth title over the weekend that was so impressive. Senior Graham Leonard capped a perfect season by winning the 3rd flight singles championship and Gage Gohl jumped all the way from #8 single to #2 and took 2nd place despite suffering an elbow injury last summer while pitching. And there were many more that stepped up to help Krueger’s team make it 5 straight. And they return plenty of talent next year when they could possible set the all-time SD record with 6 in a row.