Update: Two Runaway Children Have Been Found Safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police have confirmed that the two children have been found safe.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help in finding two missing children.

12-year-old Trevor Alford was last seen near the Washington Pavilion. He’s described as Caucasian, 5’0, 90 pounds with dark hair down to his eyebrows.

11-year-old Adreeyan Bennett-Palaez is also missing and was last seen near Lowell Elementary. He’s described as hispanic, 4’6, 60 pounds, brown eyes and hair.

Police believe the two may be together. If you see either of them call 911.