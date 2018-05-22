Prairie Berry, Miner Brewing Co. to Open Location at Western Mall

Store Front Rendering

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Prairie Berry East Bank have announced that they will reopen at their new location in Sioux Falls this summer.

Prairie Berry East Bank closed their downtown location in April after new state legislation was passed. The new location is located at the Western Mall and will feature both Miner Brewing Company and Prairie Berry Winery.

The location is set to open in July.

PREVIOUS STORY

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – New state legislation is impacting alcohol manufacturers and leading one local winery to move its Sioux Falls location.

Prairie Berry East Bank announced last night that they will be moving from their location on East 8th Street as a result of these new laws.

The last day at the downtown location will be April 28th. As of July 1st, alcohol manufacturers such as Prairie Berry Winery and Miner Brewing Company can no longer hold an off site retail liquor license, unless that location also manufactures onsite.

Owners are searching for a new location in the area with the space to expand.

“Our customers and staff are the best. We’re excited to continue this journey in Sioux Falls and share our awesome wine and beer and fun events still. We’re not going anywhere, just a new location,” said Angela Avila with Prairie Berry.

Avila says the company needs a space that is better fit for production. The plan is to have that new location open later this year.