School Zone: Pipestone

PIPESTONE, M.N. – For this week’s edition of ‘School Zone’ we take you across the border to Pipestone, Minnesota.

Students at Pipestone High are benefiting from numerous programs geared towards improving mental health in the classrooms, as well as outside of them. One room in the school, dubbed the ‘wellness room’ offers students a safe place and also equips them with everyday essentials they may need. Another program, ‘Adopt A Grand Parent’ connects multiple generations together.

Also in Pipestone, the use of robotics and technology has boomed, helping students in various grades to do more hands on projects and gain real world skills.

KDLT’s Simon Floss and Photojournalist Tiffany Sommer took a trip east to find out more.

For more information, click here.