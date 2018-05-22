Scoreboard Tuesday, May 22nd

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 22nd
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

Scoreboard Tuesday, May 22nd

American League

Twins 6, Detroit 0 *Dozier 2-run double, 3 RBI’s

American Association

Explorers 8, Canaries 2

H.S. Baseball

Class B Regions

3-B

Lennox 3, SF Christian 0 *Brock Anderson 2-hitter
West Central 9, Baltic 1

Championship

West Central 6, Lennox 2

*Both advance to State B

4-B

Redfield 13, Dell Rapids 12
Madison 11, W/WS/SC 8

Championship

Madison 1,  Redfield 0 (2nd)

*Both advance to State B

Girls Golf

Metro Conference

322-O’Gorman
332-Roosevelt
351-Brandon Valley
399-Washington
407-Lincoln

77-Madisyn Waltman (RHS)
79-Sophie Jansa (OG)
80-Carley Kunkel (OG)

H.S. Region Golf Tourneys

Boys 3-B

247-Parker
256-Freeman
267-Canistota
267-Garretson

75-Trey Christensen (P)
78-Matt Randall (BW/E)

Girls 3-B

298-BW/Emery
343-Garretson
349-Centerville

89-Darby Hurd (BW/E)
96-Breanna Reynolds (P)
98-Shaylee Longe (BW/E)

Boys 4-B

240-Gregory
246-Platte/Geddes
267-Bon Homme
272-Kimball/WL

76-Jon Bakke (G)
78-Brody Boltjes (P/G)
80-JJ Beck (G)

Girls 4-B

250-Burke/South Central
307-Ethan
315-Platte/Geddes
337-M-V-P

79-Tressa Bull (B/SC)
81-Taylee Indahl (B/SC)

Related Post

Scoreboard Thursday, September 21st
Scoreboard Friday June 30th
Scoreboard Thursday, July 27th
Scoreboard Saturday, August 19th

You Might Also Like