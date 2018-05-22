Scoreboard Tuesday, May 22nd
American League
Twins 6, Detroit 0 *Dozier 2-run double, 3 RBI’s
American Association
Explorers 8, Canaries 2
H.S. Baseball
Class B Regions
3-B
Lennox 3, SF Christian 0 *Brock Anderson 2-hitter
West Central 9, Baltic 1
Championship
West Central 6, Lennox 2
*Both advance to State B
4-B
Redfield 13, Dell Rapids 12
Madison 11, W/WS/SC 8
Championship
Madison 1, Redfield 0 (2nd)
*Both advance to State B
Girls Golf
Metro Conference
322-O’Gorman
332-Roosevelt
351-Brandon Valley
399-Washington
407-Lincoln
77-Madisyn Waltman (RHS)
79-Sophie Jansa (OG)
80-Carley Kunkel (OG)
H.S. Region Golf Tourneys
Boys 3-B
247-Parker
256-Freeman
267-Canistota
267-Garretson
75-Trey Christensen (P)
78-Matt Randall (BW/E)
Girls 3-B
298-BW/Emery
343-Garretson
349-Centerville
89-Darby Hurd (BW/E)
96-Breanna Reynolds (P)
98-Shaylee Longe (BW/E)
Boys 4-B
240-Gregory
246-Platte/Geddes
267-Bon Homme
272-Kimball/WL
76-Jon Bakke (G)
78-Brody Boltjes (P/G)
80-JJ Beck (G)
Girls 4-B
250-Burke/South Central
307-Ethan
315-Platte/Geddes
337-M-V-P
79-Tressa Bull (B/SC)
81-Taylee Indahl (B/SC)