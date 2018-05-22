Soon-To-Be WHS Grads Walk Through Anne Sullivan Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Graduates from Washington High School will soon walk across the stage to earn their diplomas, but first they are walking through the halls of their former elementary school.

Sixty Washington High School seniors paraded through the halls of Anne Sullivan Elementary School on Tuesday, dressed in full graduation cap and gown.

Lined up along those hallways, were elementary students eager to give high-fives and big smiles to the soon-to-be-grads.

“It made me very inspired to work harder for my education so when I graduate, I can be happy like they are,” said Anne Sullivan 4th grader Neelan Gurung.

Washington High School Senior Nathan Woodall said its all about showing the elementary students that they can do it too, “Just pretty much inspire these kids to show that we came from here and its possible to graduate, and you can do it too!”

This is the second year Anne Sullivan and Washington High have teamed up for the walk-through.

Washington’s graduation is June 3rd.