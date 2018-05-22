South Dakota Farmers Behind in Planting Corn, Soybeans

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota farmers made up for lost time with a good week of fieldwork but still remain far behind on planting corn and soybeans.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says farmers in South Dakota had five days suitable for fieldwork last week. Corn planting has risen to 66 percent, but that is well behind 86 percent last year at this time and the five-year average of 81 percent. Soybean planting is now at 24 percent, well behind 52 percent last year and the average of 44 percent.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)