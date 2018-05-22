South Dakota Gubernatorial Fundraising

Noem outpaces Jackley, Sutton
Ben Anderson, Associated Press,
U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem’s campaign for governor has nearly twice as much cash on hand as South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley heading into the June Republican primary. Noem’s campaign reported Monday raising more than $619,300 since Jan. 1. Her campaign has more than $1 million cash on hand going into the June primary election. Jackley reports more than $570,000 cash on hand. State Senate Minority leader Billie Sutton, the lone Democrat in the race, has nearly $880,000 cash on hand.

