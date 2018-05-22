Washington High Alumnus To Compete On American Ninja Warrior

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – By day, Jeff Chau works at Sanford Health replacing floors. However, by night, he might surprise you. KDLT’s Allison Royal explains why the former Washington High warrior is preparing to become a different kind of warrior.

“I keep telling myself I’ll able to do it,” said Chau. “I can do it. I can do it.”

One day, Jeff Chau and his four kids were watching American Ninja Warrior on KDLT, a competition where the fittest athletes around compete in jawdropping obstacle courses.

“My kids love that show and one day my kids are like, ‘Dad, you can do that!’ and I was like you know what, I know I can,” said Chau.

Chau could show anybody the ropes to fitness. With his family’s support, he decided to submit an audition tape to American Ninja Warrior. About two years later, the athlete got the call that changed his life forever.

“I just hope I don’t get too emotional up there because when I got the call, it was pretty emotional for me and my family just because I waited for so long,” said Chau.

Now, the Sioux Falls father is training relentlessly to be crowned the next American Ninja Warrior, and he’s setting the bar high.

Jeff trains 7 days per week – about fifteen hours a week, with no days off.

“It’s pretty exciting,” said Chau. “Emotionally exciting, of course.”

Chau has worked tirelessly. He says he has an incredible support system. However, things weren’t always so easy for Chau.

“I’ve always been made fun of my entire life, so I’ve always been told I’m not able to do things,” said Chau.

Chau says now is his chance to prove those people wrong.

“I don’t sleep at night because of it,” said Chau. “It’s just a surreal experience. It’s a once in lifetime deal.”

Instead of focusing on those who doubted him over the years, Chau is focusing on those that lift him up – win or lose.

Chau will compete to be the next American Ninja Warrior in Minneapolis on Friday. Once he competes, he’ll sign a waiver saying he won’t give away any details. Don’t worry, though. The episode will air in a few weeks right here on KDLT.