Ashley Thompson's courageous finish helps USD

VERMILLION, SD… The USD track and field team starts competition Thursday in Sacramento in the West prelims with 18 athletes in 21 events. One of those is senior Ashley Thompson who will compete in the triple jump Saturday. It’s a pretty amazing recovery from her hamstring injury during the 400 M hurdles finals in the Summit League championships in Tulsa. Despite her injury as the finals began, the Rapid City native limped the the finish line and earned 1 point for her team. The Coyotes ended up tying for the conference title for the first time in Division I with NDSU thanks in part to Thompson’s courageous finish. She did her part to help USD make history as they hope to make more in the prelims in Sacramento and Division one finals in Eugene, OR.