Augie takes confidence to World Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The 2018 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division II All-Region teams and Regional Players of the Year were announced for all eight regions on Wednesday and the Augustana baseball team had four student-athletes garner recognition. The teams are voted on by members of the American Baseball Coaches Association and the process is led by the ABCA NCAA Div. II All-America Committee.

Starting pitcher Jacob Blank and relief pitcher Zach Reeg were named to the First Team All-Central Region and outfielder Riley Johnson and starting pitcher Tyler Mitzel earned second team recognition.

Blank, a senior from Gretna, Neb., earned first team All-Region honors after going 8-0 on the mound with a career-high 88 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.98. Blank also broke the school record in career strikeouts in his last outing against Emporia State and now has 210 career strikeouts. Blank earned first team All-NSIC and D2CCA All-Region, second team NCBWA All-Region and CoSIDA Academic All-District 7 honors this season. Blank was the ABCA/Rawlings Central Region Pitcher of the Year last season.

Reeg, a senior from Omaha, Neb., was named first team All-Region as a relief pitcher after making 20 appearances out of the bullpen going 4-1 while compiling an ERA of 0.99. Reeg has pitched 27.1 innings with 31 strikeouts and four saves. Reeg’s opponents batting avg. (.101) is currently the top mark for a single season in school history. Reeg also was named to the All-NSIC second team and NCBWA All-Region honorable mention.

Mitzel, a senior from Sioux Falls, S.D., earned second team All-Region honors after going 10-0 with an ERA of 2.10 and 61 strikeouts in 64.1 innings of work. Mitzel’s 10 wins has tied the single season school record at Augustana in his lone season with the Vikings. Mitzel has also earned second team All-NSIC, second team NCBWA All-Region and second team D2CCA All-Region honors this season.

Johnson, a sophomore from Champlin, Minn., earned second team All-Region honors after starting every game as the Vikings center fielder and leadoff hitter. Johnson leads the Vikings in batting avg. (.385), hits (85) and runs scored (67) and is second on the team in steals (33) and doubles (13). Johnson has also earned first team All-NSIC honors and earned a spot on the NSIC Gold Glove team.

ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first-team selections are nominated for ABCA/Rawlings All-America honors. The ABCA/Rawlings All-Americans will be announced on Tuesday, May 29.