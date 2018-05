Authorities ID 18-year-old New Effington man killed in crash

SISSETON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities have identified a New Effington man who died in a one-vehicle crash in Roberts County.

The Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Shawn Renville was driving a car that rolled at a rural intersection 3 miles southwest of Sisseton shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Renville died at the scene. Three passengers suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.