Big 1st inning leads Explorers past Canaries at Cage

Big 1st inning leads Explorers past Canaries at Cage
Mark Ovenden,
Share This:

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Canaries trailed the Sioux City Explorers 6-0 before they even came to bat Tuesday night at SF Stadium. The #9 hitter Dexter McCall capped the outburst with a 2-run double for the X’s. Jim Patterson lasted only 5 innings giving up 10 hits a and 7 runs as the Birds dropped an 8-2 decision to fall to 2-2 for the season. Blake Schmit had the only RBI with a bunt single in the 3rd inning. The Explorers improved to 4-1. The same two teams play against Wednesday and Thursday night at SF Stadium.

Related Post

Henry Says Canaries’ Road Trip is Huge
Henry Belts Three Bombs In Birds Win At Sioux City
Canaries Rally Stunted In Extra Innings
Fiala, Wood and Birds get narrow win over Goldeyes

You Might Also Like