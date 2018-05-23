Big 1st inning leads Explorers past Canaries at Cage

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Sioux Falls Canaries trailed the Sioux City Explorers 6-0 before they even came to bat Tuesday night at SF Stadium. The #9 hitter Dexter McCall capped the outburst with a 2-run double for the X’s. Jim Patterson lasted only 5 innings giving up 10 hits a and 7 runs as the Birds dropped an 8-2 decision to fall to 2-2 for the season. Blake Schmit had the only RBI with a bunt single in the 3rd inning. The Explorers improved to 4-1. The same two teams play against Wednesday and Thursday night at SF Stadium.