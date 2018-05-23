Bringing Home Bella

ODESSA, M.N. – Sometimes heartbreaking news can tear a community apart. However, one small town is coming together to prove they’re stronger than ever when one of their own is struggling.

KDLT’s Allison Royal tells us how after months away from home, a five-year-old Minnesota girl is getting a special “welcome home.”

Pink balloons and ribbons decorate the small but strong town of Odessa, Minnesota.

However, they can’t fill the void of someone who’s been missing.

“She’s doing better,” said Tiffany Moen. “Her numbers are coming up. We just can’t wait until the first time we can be with her.”

Bella Radermacher, known around here as “Princess Bella,” has been fighting a rare form of liver cancer.

She’s endured nine rounds of chemo and a liver transplant.

“She hasn’t been home for a long, long time,” said her cousin Carter.

Bella was supposed to undergo another round of chemo this week in Sioux Falls, but then her long-awaited prayers were answered.

Doctors at the University of Minnesota say her liver transplant, along with a less common form of chemo, have worked faster than expected, so they gave her the all-clear to head home.

Bella was ready to go home, and home was ready for her.

“We live in a great community with lots of support and it means the world to everybody,” said LeAnn Stone from Way West ABATE of Minnesota.

Motorcyclists plus sheriff’s departments and fire departments from Minnesota and South Dakota geared up.

An entourage escorted Bella and her family all the way from Clear Lake, South Dakota to Odessa, stopping traffic to make their trip as fast and smooth as possible.

During the hour-and-a-half long journey, neighbors far and wide cheered for Bella from the sidelines.

“People are going to line the streets,” said Stone. “It’s going to be amazing.”

Sirens lit up and blared on the final leg, leading Bella to where she belongs: home.

“It’s unreal how much support people have come out to show,” said Moen. “You don’t believe it until you’re there.”

“I cried,” said Stone. “It was amazing.”

Through the miles and smiles on the road to recovery, Bella’s aunt says there’s only one word to describe the sense of community: “Unreal.”