Canaries lose again to Explorers

Canaries lose again to Explorers

SIOUX FALLS, SD… For the 2nd straight night the Canaries lost at home to the Explorers of Sioux City. Jabari Henry and Chris Grayson each hit homers, but it wasn’t enough as Grady Wood gave up 9 hits and 5 earned runs in his 6.1 IP. The Birds fell to 2-3 and host the X’s again Thursday night at the Birdcage.