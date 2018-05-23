City of Sioux Falls Preparing to Spray for Mosquitos

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As expected, mosquitos are coming back, and that means it’s swatting season.

The city of Sioux Falls has placed mosquito traps around the city to keep track of mosquito numbers. No spraying has begun just yet, the numbers have not reached CDC regulations.

Spraying for mosquitos normally begins in the beginning of June. Mosquitos that carry west nile virus are not seen in high numbers until late summer. Those could still be out and about in the early mosquito season too.

“Even now, it’s not too early to start wearing bug spray. When you go out, if you’ve got a ball game, or soccer. Just, something that you ae doing, just wear bug spray, be on the safe side because you just never know,” said Sioux Falls Health Program Coordinator, Denise Patton.

Are mosquitos becoming concerning in your area? You can call the city of Sioux Falls’ mosquito hotline at 605-367-8999.