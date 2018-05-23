Construction worker killed at gravel pit near Fort Pierre

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A construction worker has died in an accident at a gravel pit west of Fort Pierre.

The Stanley County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Steven Pigsley, of Black Hawk, was working for a Rapid City subcontractor on repaving Highway 34 and drove his truck to the Cody Briggs Gravel Pit.

The Dakota Radio Group reports Pigsley got out to chain his truck to a loader and was crushed between the two.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.