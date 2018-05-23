Former Belle Fourche city councilwoman sentenced for threat

BELLE FOURCHE, S.D. (AP) – A former Belle Fourche councilwoman received a suspended jail sentence after admitting to threatening a man who got into a fight with her son.

Court records show 55-year-old Toni Moncur pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of stalking for telling a 31-year-old man “that she was going to kill him.” She earlier told the Black Hills Pioneer the incident stemmed from a rental payment dispute.

The Rapid City Journal reports Moncur was given a suspended 30-day jail sentence, and ordered to write a letter of apology, pay nearly $600 in fines and court costs, and stay out of trouble for a year.

Moncur was indicted last December on the day she was sworn into office to fill a seat vacated by someone who had moved away. She didn’t seek re-election in April.