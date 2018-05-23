Juvenile Runaways Charged with Stealing Car

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two juvenile boys who were located yesterday after being reported missing earlier this week, are now facing charges.

11-year-old Adreeyan Bennett-Pelaez and 12-year-old Trevor Alford were both arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The boys were found at Falls Park yesterday afternoon, the car was located about a half-mile away at Whittier Park. Police say the decision to prosecute the case will be to the state’s Attorney’s office.

The case would be held in juvenile court.

“We found evidence that they had stolen that car and then we believe they just drove around in it all night, they stopped, they slept in the car and then eventually they left it there. We believe they probably had plans to go back to the car when the officers found them,” said Officer Sam Clemens.

Police say the owner of the vehicle had left it unlocked, with the keys inside.

It has since been returned with no reported damage.