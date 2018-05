O’Gorman Girls Win Metro Conference Golf Tourney

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The O’Gorman girls golf team won the Metro Conference golf tournament Tuesday at Prairie Green GC. Madisyn Waltman of Roosevelt was medalist with a 77, Sophie Jansa finished second with a 79 and teammates Carley Kunkel of the Knights had an 80. They helped O’Gorman (322) to the team title by 10 shots over the Rough Riders. Brandon Valley finished third at 351.