Sioux Falls Elementary School Boosts Attendance by Dunking Teachers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – One Sioux Falls elementary school had a unique incentive to get kids to attend school.

Robert Frost Elementary gave kids a chance to put their teachers into a dunk tank, but they had to hold up their end of the bargain for that opportunity.

Seeing less students in school each day was concerning enough to create this proposition.

“What might motivate kids to want to be here everyday? Well, that opportunity to dunk a staff member, seemed to be pretty highly motivating this year,” said Principal Colleen Werner.

In the months since this was announced, Werner says they have seen a jump in the number of students attending each day, but the official numbers have not been made available yet.