Sioux Falls Police Department Builds Better Relationships in the Community

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.-The relationship between police and the communities they serve can be a delicate one. After all, it can be hard to get to know people when interaction is limited to serious events or tragedies. To better build that relationship, Sioux Falls Police have added a new title to the force and they say it’s already making a difference.

Officer Brady Lieuwen spoke to a group of people who just moved to the United States.

While he’s there to teach them about important laws, they’re really the ones teaching him about their culture.

“I build relationships with the citizens of sioux falls, different organizations, different religions, different groups of people,” said Officer Lieuwen.

Lieuwen is one of two community resource officers with the Sioux Falls Police Department. They help foster positive relationships between police and the community because when the two don’t understand each other it can create issues. For the past six months, it’s been his full-time job to meet residents.

“We get more one on one time and they get to understand more about the department, more about us and we can also learn more about them and different cultures, different religions they are coming from,” said Officer Lieuwen.

He attends cultural and community events and is the point of contact for religious or minority groups.

“When we do have an emergency or a situation where people might not understand what we do, as far as our policies and stuff we can reach out to the groups we’ve worked with and talk with them and they can take it back to their communities and say I understand your upset, but this is why they do what they do.”

So far, it’s been a positive experience and he can see the impact he’s making in the community.

“I’ve learned that people are very open to talking with us and after a couple minutes it’s like two friends talking,” said Officer Lieuwen.

So if you see Officer Lieuwen out and about, he encourages you to stop and say hi.

The Sioux Falls Police Department started this community resource division last July.