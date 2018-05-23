Summit League Headquarters to Move in to Sanford Sports Complex

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A major announcement today from NCAA mid-major conference.

The Summit League is moving its headquarters to Sioux Falls.

The conference is home to several USD and SDSU athletic programs.

Today’s announcement is the latest chapter in a growing relationship between the summit league and Sioux Falls.

“It makes perfect sense for them to bring their whole central office to this area. We’re in the center of their geography from the conference perspective. Sioux Falls feels like home now to the Summit League for many of us,” said Kevin Lampe, Executive Vice President of Sanford Sports.

The Sanford Sports complex is making room for a new addition. The Summit League conference headquarters is moving in.

“We see the opportunity to bring the summit league and this community even close together to be nothing but a good thing,” said Lampe.

The league’s commissioner Tom Douple says the league has been “wholeheartedly embraced by the Dakotas” and have always “felt at home” in Sioux Falls.

Douple has always had high praise for the city and the Premier Center while in town for the Summit League basketball championships.

“It just blows you away. The suites and the lodges that area available and all that great seating. The facility with the Daktronics ribbon board and the video boards in the middle. It’s a first-class facility,” said Douple.

In its 10 year history in Sioux Falls, the Summit League tournament has shattered attendance records. The league credits the event for earning them nation-wide recognition.

“We get questions from other conference of, ‘Wow how are you doing it?” asked Douple. “Well it’s simple, we found a niche here in Sioux Falls and we just have to continue to get better each and every year.”

City leaders say the league’s decision to move the entire conference to Sioux Falls is a big statement and the move could mean big things for the future of sports in Sioux Falls.

“You don’t just move your company anywhere,” Terri Schmidt, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Everyone will now know that the Summit League is now located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Plus, working with them closer might open the door for more tournaments, you never know!”

The Summit League will move from its current location in Elmhurst, Illinois to a temporary location in Sioux Falls on August 1st.

Officials will then move into a permanent headquarters in the Sanford Sports complex.