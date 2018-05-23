Summit League to Move Conference Headquarters to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Summit League has announced plans to relocate its conference headquarters to Sioux Falls from Elmhurst, Ill.

The league will open a temporary location on August 1st before moving its permanent headquarters to the Sanford Sports Complex.

“The Summit League has been wholeheartedly embraced by The Dakotas,” Summit League Commissioner Tom Douple said. “We have always felt at home in Sioux Falls and this move further establishes our presence in the geographic area of our league.”

The Summit League Basketball Championships have taken place in Sioux Falls every year since 2009.